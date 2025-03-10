Watch CBS News
Downtown Detroit coffee shop to close after four years in business

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Coffee Down Under in downtown Detroit will serve its last customers "for the immediate future" on Saturday. 

The coffee shop has been open for four years at 607 Shelby St., featuring coffee selections from Australian roaster Proud Mary Coffee and unique beverages such as Pink Magic. 

"The reality of a post-COVID Financial District — where office buildings remain low-occupancy —  has made it tough for us to keep the lights on during our daytime hours," the announcement on social media said. "For some time now, a one-person operation has been all we can justify, but that has come with a bit too much unpredictability for the kind of reliable experience we strive to offer our guests. 

"While this chapter is coming to an end, we're already working on ideas for what's next—whether it's a new concept in our space or the right partner to better suit the space and the evolving downtown landscape. If you have thoughts, we'd love to hear them!" 

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

