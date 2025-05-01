Clinton Township road rage incident results in gunshot wound to a driver

Court hearing for hospital shooting suspect; 3-year-old attacked by dog; and more top stories

A gunshot was fired, with a driver injured, during a road rage incident that escalated in Macomb County, Michigan, the Clinton Township Police Department reported.

The incident started about 8:40 p.m. Monday on Groesbeck Road near North Rose Street. The drivers were in a white Ford F-150 and black vehicle, described as possibly a Kia Sportage. The two vehicles were speeding and brake checking each other, police reported, with the altercation continuing as they drove southbound on Groesbeck Road then west on 15 Mile Road.

As the drivers approached 15 Mile Road and Klein Road, near Garfield Road, the driver of the black vehicle fired a gunshot at the F-150.

"The driver of the F-150 was struck in the head, but thankfully not seriously injured," police said.

The driver of the black vehicle then continued westbound on 15 Mile Road.

Clinton Township Police ask that anyone who witnessed the altercation or has information on the incident contact Det. J. Figurski at 586-493-7848.