Clean underway after industrial fire at Detroit oil recycling plant

After a fire burned at an oil recycling plant in Detroit for hours on Monday, crews are in the midst of cleanup.

"We initially received a report of a structure fire, and as it turns out, there was some used oil leakage based upon, I think, an 8,000 gallon tank," said Marshal Donald Thomas with the Detroit Fire Department.

Flames were discovered billowing out of the Aevitas oil recycling company at around 2:30 a.m. on June 30, after two employees heard a pop and an explosion while offloading materials.

Unable to get the fire under control themselves, firefighters were called to help, with multiple crews from nearby stations, as well as hazmat teams, working to contain the spread.

"It puts us in a more defensive posture to make sure that we not only protect the first responders that are here, but to make sure that we have a better understanding of the quantity and type of hazardous materials potentially within the building," said Thomas.

Thomas says the thick black smoke was a result of the dirty oil that lives on site, but so far, there is no evidence that the fire will have any long-lasting environmental consequences.

"Our resources from the EPA (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) told us that, as it relates to the cleanup process, there's no potential harm to the residents in the area," said Thomas.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the EPA, which says it has assigned someone to this case and will continue to work on determining the cause of the fire and offer any additional support.

Aevitas Specialty Services Corp. CEO Robert Slater issued the following statement: