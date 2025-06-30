Watch CBS News
Industrial fire burns for hours at oil recycling company in Detroit

Industrial fire at Aevitas Specialty Service in Detroit
An industrial fire was discovered about 2:30 a.m. Monday at Aevitas Specialty Services in Detroit, with black smoke billowing for hours.

The fire was reported by two employees on site at the Lycaste Street facility, one of whom smelled rubber and asked the other to assist him with checking on the situation. After realizing they could not get it under control, they got out and called 911.

The fire continued to billow black smoke at 6:30 a.m.

The only injury reported early in the response was to one of the firefighters who was called to the scene, that person was reported to be in stable condition.

The cause has not yet been reported.

The company handles oil recycling services.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for additional details.

Jordan Burrows contributed to this report.

