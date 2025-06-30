Industrial fire burns for hours at oil recycling company in Detroit

An industrial fire was discovered about 2:30 a.m. Monday at Aevitas Specialty Services in Detroit, with black smoke billowing for hours.

The fire was reported by two employees on site at the Lycaste Street facility, one of whom smelled rubber and asked the other to assist him with checking on the situation. After realizing they could not get it under control, they got out and called 911.

The fire continued to billow black smoke at 6:30 a.m.

The only injury reported early in the response was to one of the firefighters who was called to the scene, that person was reported to be in stable condition.

The cause has not yet been reported.

The company handles oil recycling services.

