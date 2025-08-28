Clarkston home destroyed after early morning fire, no injuries reported

A home on Forest Valley Drive in Clarkston, Michigan, was destroyed in a fire early Thursday.

Dave Piche, fire chief for Independence Township Fire Department, which serves that community, said neighbors called 911 about 5 a.m. to report the blaze at 5005 Forest Valley Drive.

By the time firefighters arrived, flames had gone through the roof and about 75% of the 6,000-square-foot home was involved in the fire.

The homeowners were not home at the time, and no injuries were reported as of 7:30 a.m.

There are eight community fire departments assisting Independence Township on the call.

This is a breaking news story, additional details will be provided when they are available.

contributed to this report.