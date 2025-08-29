Clarkston man dies in rollover crash on I-69 in Lapeer County

City of Troy switching EMS providers; Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion; and more top stories

City of Troy switching EMS providers; Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion; and more top stories

City of Troy switching EMS providers; Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion; and more top stories

A Clarkston man has died as a result of a traffic crash on Interstate 69 in Lapeer County, Michigan.

Curtis Willis, 41, of Clarkston, was pronounced dead at the scene in the aftermath of the crash at 2 p.m Tuesday on eastbound I-69 near Winlow Road overpass in Attica, the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office reported.

Wills was driving a 2018 GMC Savana van westbound on I-96 when the van drifted into the median and then entered the eastbound lanes, the report said. The van was struck broadside by an eastbound 2012 GMC Sierra pickup.

The van then went off the interstate, into a steep embankment, rolling several times before stopping on the driver's side in a wooded area.

The pickup driver, a 71-year-old Kinde man, was not injured and declined medical treatment at the scene. His two passengers, men ages 70 and 72, also declined medical treatment at the scene.

As a result of the initial investigation and cleanup, eastbound I-69 was closed for about three hours that afternoon.

The Lapeer County Reconstruction Team is assisting deputies in investigating the crash, and the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office will do an autopsy.

Other agencies assisting on this call were the Michigan State Police (Lapeer Post), Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Attica Township Fire and Rescue, Imlay City Fire and Rescue, Lapeer County EMS and the Lapeer County Road Commission.