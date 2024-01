City of Detroit opening warming centers amid winter storm

(CBS DETROIT) - In the wake of the winter storm, the city of Detroit opened warming centers and respite locations.

Four warming centers are open year-round for people who are homeless and in need of shelter.

Those centers are:

Cass Community Social Services (Serves families and women)

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (Serves families and women)

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (Serves single males)

Joseph Walker Williams Recreation Center (Serves men,- women, and families)

Residents can call the city's Housing Services Helpline at 866-313-2520 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Veterans needing shelter can call 866-313-2520 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city is also opening respite locations during normal operating hours. The locations will be closed Monday, Jan. 15, and reopen Tuesday.

Respite locations

City of Detroit Recreation Centers

Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.– 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval Avenue

Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.–7 p.m., Closed Saturday

Clemente Recreation Center, 2631 Bagley

Monday-Friday from 1– 9 p.m., Closed Saturday

Community Center at AB Ford, 100 Lenox

Monday – Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser

Monday-Friday from 1– 9 p.m., Closed Saturday

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive

Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.–7 p.m., Closed Saturday

Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.– 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon

Monday-Friday from 1– 9 p.m., Closed Saturday

Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere

Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Detroit Public Library Branches

The main library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday-Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 1-5 p.m. Sundays.

Bowen Branch, 3648 W. Vernor

Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Campbell Branch, 8733 W. Vernor Hwy.

Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. & Sat from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Chandler Park Branch, 12800 Harper

Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Chaney Branch, 16101 Grand River

Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Duffield Branch, 2507 W. Grand Blvd.

Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Edison Branch, 18400 Joy Road

Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Elmwood Park Branch, 550 Chene

Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Franklin Branch, 13651 E. McNichols

Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Hubbard Branch, 12929 W. McNichols

Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. & Sat from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Jefferson Branch, 12350 E. Outer Drive

Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. & Sat from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Knapp Branch, 13330 Conant

Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Lincoln Branch, 1221 E. Seven Mile Road

Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. & Sat from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Parkman Branch, 1766 Oakman Blvd.

Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. & Sat from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Redford Branch, 21200 Grand River Ave.

Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sherwood Forest Branch, 7117 W. 7 Mile Road

Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.