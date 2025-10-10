City of Dearborn sending out new absentee ballots due to "human error"

The Dearborn Clerk's Office says new absentee ballots have been sent to voters after discovering that the original ballots included a man's name who was no longer running for the city council.

The clerk's office issued a notice last week, stating that voters should receive the new ballots by Saturday, Oct. 11.

"Voters can be assured that the reprinted and corrected ballot will not have any effect on the security, accuracy, and results of the upcoming election. We are committed to ensuring that voters and the community at large are kept up to date on all of Dearborn's election information," City Clerk George Darany said in the Sept. 30 notice.

In a written statement to CBS News Detroit on Friday, Oct. 10, Darany said the ballot included Mohammed Shagera's name, who withdrew from the city council race in April. Darany said the county was notified of Shagera dropping out, but his name was still printed on them.

Darany said that the ballots were proofread, but officials did not notice the error, and 9,000 ballots were sent out. Officials noticed the error a week later.

"About 550 people had sent their ballots in by then. They started mailing out the new ballots on Monday. 95% of those being returned now are the new ballots," Darany said in the statement, calling the mishap a "human error."

"It's unclear if this would affect the election, because Shagera wasn't campaigning. There is no way to know until election day if anyone actually voted for him," Darany added.

Shagera told Detroit Free Press on Thursday that he was "surprised" and "confused" after learning that his name was on the ballot.

The city clerk's office said voters should look for the corrected ballot to come in a blue and white envelope that will have a fluorescent green sticker that reads, "Please vote this updated ballot."

Voters who received the original ballot and have not yet submitted it are asked to wait for the corrected ballot. Voters who have already submitted the original ballot will receive the corrected ballot and can still submit it. The original ballot will then be spoiled. If a voter does not submit the corrected ballot, the ballot that they initially sent will be processed accordingly.

Voters who are casting their ballots during early voting — Oct. 25 through Election Day — will not be impacted.