Christmas Day shooting suspect arraigned, bond set to $1M

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Deandre Patrick Lawrence, 23, of Detroit was arraigned for assault with intent to murder and felony firearm, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced.

According to the Warren Police Department, Lawerence shot a 25-year-old victim multiple times after an argument at a home near 9 Mile and Hoover Road on Dec. 25.

Lawrence has previous felony convictions for fleeing and eluding, and home invasion, out of Wayne and Macomb County, the prosecutor's office said.

Lawrence entered a not-guilty plea and his bond was set to $1 million, according to the prosecutor.

A no-contact with the victim and GPS tether are required if the bond is posted.

Lawrence's next court date is scheduled for Jan. 4.