Warren police arrest 1 person accused of shooting man after argument

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One person was arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man injured in Warren.

The suspect is accused of shooting the 23-year-old victim multiple times after an argument at a home in the area of Nine Mile and Hoover roads on Monday, Dec. 25. The victim was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

Warren police say officers were conducting surveillance on associates of the suspect Tuesday morning when they spotted the person in the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by a woman.

Police conducted a traffic stop near 10 Mile Road and Lorraine in Center Line and took the suspect into custody.

Investigators between the suspect and victim knew each other.

"Today's arrest is yet another example of the outstanding work performed by the men and women of the Warren Police Department. In less than 24 hours after this incident occurred, we have identified and arrested the suspect without incident," Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said in a statement. "This Department takes a zero-tolerance approach to violent crime and makes solving such cases the top priority.

"Our clearance rate for these types of cases is remarkably high because of the hard work and dedication our officers and investigators have for arresting those responsible as quickly and safely as possible. I commend the members of the Patrol Division, Detective Bureau, and Special Operations and Investigations Unit for working tirelessly on this case from the beginning."