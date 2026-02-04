Children were left without adult supervision when one drowned, Oakland County sheriff says

A 4-year-old girl who drowned at a private club swimming pool in Southeast Michigan was with other children, but no adults, at the time, deputies reported.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has issued a follow-up report on Friday evening's incident at Deer Lake Athletic Club in Independence Township, saying the child was in a group of five other children ranging in age from 6 to 12 at the time.

The girl who drowned was a 4-year-old from Sterling Heights, an update to earlier reports from authorities that indicated she was 5.

Deputies said that two adult women had brought their children to the pool, placed several floatation devices in the water, and then left the children unattended. The pool was about 3 to 5 feet deep.

The women went to the club's bar and restaurant area, where they ordered food and beverages.

The women were away from the children for about 35 minutes, officers said.

"No adult supervision was present at the pool when the drowning occurred," deputies said.

An older sister got the child out of the water.

When officers were called to the facility about 7:30 p.m., they found the child on the pool desk where two men and a woman were doing CPR on the child. Independence Township Fire Department paramedics took her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to the club's pool policies, swimming is only allowed when a lifeguard is present and those under 16 must be supervised by an adult.

"This is a horrific and tragic death that easily could have been avoided," Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard said. "We always encourage that not only is there an adult present for any children swimming activity, but one adult is specifically tasked with watching and not just in the area. We have seen cases where children have drowned in a pool surrounded by adults."

The investigation will be submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review.