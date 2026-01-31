5-year-old girl dead after drowning in Oakland County swimming pool

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after it said a 5-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool at an athletic club in Independence Township, Michigan, on Friday night.

The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the Deer Lake Athletic Club on the 600 block of White Lake Road. Investigators are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the drowning, the sheriff's office said.

Officials haven't disclosed the identity of the girl, who was from Sterling Heights, Michigan.

According to the athletic club's pool policies, swimming is only allowed when a lifeguard is present and people under 16 must be supervised by an adult.