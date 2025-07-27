Phone search by police at Corewell Hospital shooting leads to child sex abuse charges

Two arrested after carjacking shootout in Detroit; sports, weather and other top stories

A 21-year-old man faces six felony charges after police, while investigating the Corewell Hospital shooting in March, allegedly found child sexually abusive materials on his phone, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Court records show Frederik Stolaj of Washington Township, Michigan, is charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

According to the prosecutor's office, officers with the Troy Police Department were investigating the March 20 shooting at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital when they "came into possession" of Stolaj's phone. Officers, while examining the device, allegedly found images of child sexually abusive materials.

Stolaj posted a $100,000 bond on Tuesday, according to court records. As a condition of his bond, Stolaj must wear a GPS tether and can not have contact with anyone under the age of 18.

He's due back in court for a probable cause conference on Aug. 5.

If convicted, Stolaj faces up to 60 years in prison.