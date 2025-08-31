4 men charged in police chase in Rochester Hills, sheriff's office says

City of Troy switching EMS providers; Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion; and more top stories

Four men have been charged in a police chase that happened in Rochester Hills, Michigan, on Thursday.

Oakland County sheriff's deputies responded to the 1500 block of Pembroke Drive around 6 a.m. for reports of people trying to break into vehicles. The deputies saw four men entering a vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver then took off, leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase.

The sheriff's office said the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed around the intersection of Livernois and Avon Roads. The four men in the car tried to run before they were arrested.

Investigators later learned the car was stolen.

Jaden Lamounte Franklin, 20, Myles Alexander Pringle, 22, Tyron Charles Frankie Renfro, 20, and Redford resident Dayvion Karee Young, 25, are each charged with one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Franklin is charged with two counts of stealing or retaining a financial transaction device without consent, while Pringle and Renfro are each charged with one count of the same crime.

Franklin and Pringle, of Detroit, are each charged with one count of receiving and concealing stolen property.

Renfro, of Oak Park, is charged with two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property that's valued below $200, and Pringle is charged with one count of the same crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

The investigation is ongoing.