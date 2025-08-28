Four arrested after alleged car theft, police chase in Oakland County, Michigan

Four men were taken into custody after an alleged car theft and police chase on Thursday morning in Oakland County, Michigan.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called at about 6 a.m. to the 1500 block of Pembroke Street. The deputies spotted the individuals entering a vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver took off, leading deputies on a chase at high speed. The driver lost control of the car and crashed at the intersection of Livernois and Avon Road, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say the four suspects got out of the car and ran, but were located and arrested with the help of the K9 and drone units. They were taken to the Oakland County Jail pending charges.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen.

The suspects were identified as Detroit residents in their early to mid-20s.

"This case is an excellent example of teamwork and the use of our specialized resources to protect the community," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "Deputies, K9, and drone units worked seamlessly to quickly apprehend all four suspects. We remain committed to holding those who victimized our residents accountable."

The investigation is ongoing.