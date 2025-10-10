Man accused in fatal Southgate Kroger stabbing acted in self-defense, prosecutors say

A Michigan man who was accused of fatally stabbing a 23-year-old at a Southgate Kroger store will not be charged with the killing, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced on Friday.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old Charles M. Hinton, of Riverview, acted in self-defense when he stabbed Ramon Vazquez on Oct. 7. However, they did charge Hinton with one count of carrying a concealed weapon for illegally carrying a knife in the store, where he was an employee.

An investigation determined that Vazquez went to the store on Fort Street looking for Hinton and punched him multiple times, according to the prosecutor's office. During the attack, prosecutors say Hinton pulled out his knife and allegedly stabbed Vazquez two times.

Vazquez was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. Hinton remained at the store and was taken into custody.

Authorities say the two men knew of each other but had never met.

"The facts in this case show that Mr. Vasquez was the initial aggressor who physically attacked Hinton while he was working. Hinton in response defended himself. In this case the facts and evidence support that he acted in lawful self-defense," the prosecutor's office said in a news release.

Hinton is expected to be arraigned on the weapons charge on Saturday. The weapons charge carries a five-year sentence.