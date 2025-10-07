Metro Detroit man, 23, fatally stabbed at Southgate Kroger store

Southgate, Michigan, police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death on Tuesday at a Kroger store.

The incident happened at about 3:05 p.m. in the 16700 block of Fort Street. Responding officers found the victim, from Southgate, inside the store with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police arrested one person. The incident is believed to be isolated, and there is no threat to the public, according to police.

Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.

This story is developing.