Watch CBS News
Local News

Metro Detroit man, 23, fatally stabbed at Southgate Kroger store

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

Southgate, Michigan, police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death on Tuesday at a Kroger store.

The incident happened at about 3:05 p.m. in the 16700 block of Fort Street. Responding officers found the victim, from Southgate, inside the store with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police arrested one person. The incident is believed to be isolated, and there is no threat to the public, according to police.

Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.

This story is developing.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue