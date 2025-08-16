Judge tosses safe storage violation charge against man in Detroit shooting that injured teen

Body of missing 15-year-old Detroit boy found in cemetery and more top stories

A judge on Saturday dropped a felony charge against a Detroit man in connection with a July incident where a 13-year-old boy shot the man's 18-year-old brother.

Officials said 36th District Court Judge Marlena Taylor in Detroit dismissed the case against the 26-year-old man without prejudice after the complaining witness failed to appear for a court hearing on Saturday.

Prosecutors charged the man on July 17 with one count of firearms, safe storage violation, premises under an individual's control, minor present and injured self or another.

The July 14 shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. at the man's apartment on the 9100 block of Kercheval Street in Detroit. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the man's 13-year-old neighbor and the man's brother found an unsecured handgun inside the apartment.

The boy was allegedly handling the firearm when it went off, striking the 18-year-old man in the wrist. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Taylor dismissed the case without prejudice, which means prosecutors could charge the man again at a later date.