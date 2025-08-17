Central Michigan staff arranged for Connor Stalions to assist during 2023 MSU game, sources say

A Central Michigan University source has confirmed that CMU football coaching staff requested former University of Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions to assist its staff during CMU's 2023 season opener against Michigan State University on Sept. 1, 2023.

Stalions was at the center of Michigan's alleged sign-stealing scheme, which sparked an NCAA investigation and resulted in hefty fines and suspensions for the university's football program and for Stalions, who was given an eight-year show-cause order, restricting him from all athletically related activities during the show-cause period.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the incident confirmed to CBS News Detroit that a CMU coach initiated contact with Stalions and that then-head coach Jim McElwain was likely aware of and approved of the arrangement to secure Stalions a sideline credential and outfit him in CMU-issued gear.

Stalions' presence on CMU's sidelines has fueled a wave of speculation and theories, largely because it unfolded in the middle of the NCAA's broader investigation into Michigan football for advanced scouting and sign stealing. There has been a question whether or not Stalions somehow snuck onto the sidelines on his own accord. According to the CMU source, Stalions' role during CMU's game against MSU was the result of a direct request from CMU's staff, with the sole purpose of assisting their program for that game.

The situation has also drawn increased attention due to the 2024 resignation of Jake Kostner, who served as CMU's quarterbacks coach, while McElwain retired after the 2024 season and is currently serving in an off-field role as special assistant to the director of athletics.

A third CMU coach has also disappeared from the coaches' list amidst this controversy. Mike Zordich was the defensive backs coach for the Chippewas from 2021 to 2024. Zordich served in the same capacity at Michigan from 2015 to 2020.

Kostner graduated from Michigan in 2018 and was a four-year student assistant under then-coach Jim Harbaugh.

McElwain was Michigan's wide receivers coach in 2018.

CMU is currently under an NCAA investigation regarding Stalions' sideline presence during that game, and McElwain himself is the subject of that investigation.

CBS News Detroit reached out to McElwain, Kostner and Stalions for comment, but none responded.

McElwain's email is not listed on CMU's athletic website, and the number listed under CMU's 2024 football coaching staff page, as of Aug. 17, was not a working number.

CBS News Detroit also sent a request for comment and attempted to contact McElwain via CMU's Director of Athletics, Amy Folan, on Aug. 15, but our emails were not returned.

On Aug. 15, Stalions' attorney, Brad Beckworth of Nix Patterson, LLP, released the following statement regarding the NCAA's decision, saying in part:

"We are not surprised by the NCAA's ruling because the NCAA did, as it has always done, the wrong thing. Based on the penalties laid down today, it is obvious that this whole ordeal was just another, last-ditch effort by the NCAA in its perpetual, petty witch hunt of Coach Harbaugh. Connor was just the vehicle through which the NCAA could give itself the last word in this vendetta."

"Connor will be fine. He is a wonderful person. He's smart. He's loyal, dedicated, and determined—traits he carries with him onto the football field from his days serving his country to protect all of us. He loves helping young people learn about life and football. And, regardless of what the NCAA says today, he plans to continue learning about and contributing to the game of football at is highest levels."

CBS News Detroit reached out to the NCAA for comment. An NCAA spokesperson said the NCAA does not comment on current, pending or potential investigations.

This is a developing story that will be updated. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest.