Former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions now coaching at Belleville

(CBS DETROIT) — Belleville High School's football team has confirmed it's added another coach to it's arsenal for their playoff run.

Connor Stalions, the man at the center of a sign-stealing controversy at the University of Michigan, now finds himself coaching at one of the top high school football programs in the state, and arguably in the country.

Belleville's Head Football Coach Dejuan Rogers told CBS Detroit Stalions became part of the coaching staff shortly after the regular season ended.

"I called Coach Will (McMichaels) and asked him if he knew of any reliable help that could assist us during the playoffs and he recommended Connor," Rogers said.

Stalions coached this past season with McMichaels at Detroit's Mumford High School where they finished the regular season 1-8.

McMichaels had previously coached at Belleville with Rogers, so when he recommended Stalions, Rogers did not hesitate bring him on the team.

Rogers said Stalion's presence is making a difference very quickly.

Stalions has been calling the offense since the playoffs began.

"Connor...he's been a great tool for us in enhancing how we attack opposing defenses," Rogers said.

Rogers said Stalions is also assisting with defense and special teams.

"I'm grateful to be working with Coach Rogers, Coach Norman and the rest of the staff," Stalions said. "There's a very high expectation to win here at Belleville. All the players have responded very well to the quick adjustments we've made, and it's fun working with them on a daily basis."

"We are not the same team people saw in the game against Howell," Rogers added.

Rogers is returning to Belleville to coach. He had previously coached the team to a state title in 2022 before leaving to take a coaching job at Tiffin University during the 2023 season.

Rogers had taken over after then-coach Jermaine Crowell was suspended by the Michigan High School Athletic Association for undue influence.

Now, Rogers is back for the playoffs as co-head coach alongside Coach Calvin Norman. Rogers is also the acting defensive coordinator.

"The kids were excited to have me back, I was glad to be back and the looks on their faces was priceless. I think it's given us the momentum boost for this play off run after coming off a tough loss to Howell," Rogers added.

The Belleville Tigers, lead by the top-ranked recruit in the country, quarterback Bryce Underwood, recently defeated Saline in the District Championship 42-7.

Last week, the Tigers crushed Ann Arbor Pioneer 68-0 — the most points they've scored all season.

Their next play off game is Friday Nov. 15 against Detroit Catholic Central, the top-ranked team in the state.

