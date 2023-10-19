NCAA investigating University of Michigan football program for sign stealing

(CBS DETROIT) - The NCAA is investigating the University of Michigan's football program for allegations of sign stealing.

The Big Ten Conference released a statement on Thursday, confirming the conference and Michigan were notified by the NCAA of the investigation.

"Late Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference and University of Michigan were notified by the NCAA that the NCAA was investigating allegations of sign stealing by the University of Michigan football program. The Big Ten Conference has notified Michigan State University and future opponents. The Big Ten Conference considers the integrity of competition to be of utmost importance and will continue to monitor the investigation. The Conference will have no further comment at this time."

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh served a three-game suspension at the beginning of the season as part of Michigan's self-imposed penalties for NCAA infractions.

Second-ranked Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) is on the road at rival Michigan State (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) Saturday. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.