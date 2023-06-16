Celebrating Black Music Month with Detroit native and rapper Kash Doll

(CBS DETROIT) - Born and raised in Detroit, Kash Doll entered the music industry in 2015.

She released her debut album, "Stacked" in 2019, which included her hit single, "Ice Me Out." The album reached the Top 15 on Billboard's Rap Album Sales Charts, gaining more than 122 million streams on Spotify.

Kash Doll has worked with many artists including Detroit native, Big Sean, Wale, and Summer Walker, and has appeared on the soundtracks for Space Jam 2: A New Legacy and "Charlie's Angels." She recently released a mixtape, "Back on Dexter," that paid homage to her Detroit roots, along with a newly released single that dropped Friday titled "Ridin'."

In addition to her music career, Kash Doll is an actress. She's appeared in FOX's "Empire" and had a recurring role in the Starz series "BMF."