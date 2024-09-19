Cedar Point to open new "tallest, fastest and longest" tilt coaster in 2025

Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey to visit Michigan, RFK Jr. to stay on ballot and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Cedar Point announced Thursday that it will open the "tallest, fastest and longest" tilt roller coaster in North America next year.

The new coaster, the Siren's Curse is 160 feet tall, will have a top speed of 58 mph, 13 weightless airtime moments and feature two 360-degree, zero-gravity barrel rolls, according to a release.

The rides backstory nods to the location of the park, which is near Lake Erie.

The new Siren's Curse coaster coming to Cedar Point in 2025. Cedar Point

"Siren's Curse hearkens to the legend and lore of mysterious creatures living beneath the surface of Lake Erie; often spoken of – but never spotted," Cedar Point said in a release. "The sirens of the lake who lured sailors to their underwater demise with their sweet, seductive songs will finally rise to land and attempt to entrap guests in a sinister two-minute fate of non-stop roller coaster innovation."

The key feature of the ride is comes after the riders "ascend an old 160-foot-tall Lake Erie shipping crane," and then come to a stop at a "broken off" piece of the track. The platform holding the riders will then tilt to a 90-degree position, forcing riders straight down as the track locks in place. Cedar Point released video of what riders can expect from the Siren's Curse.

Cedar Points says the new Siren's Curse coaster will open in 2025 and be the "tallest, longest and fastest" tilt coaster in North America. Cedar Point

"Record-breaking thrills have always been at the heart of Cedar Point's roller coaster lineup, and Siren's Curse lives up to that standard," said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. "The entire ride is an experience filled with non-stop action, but that first precarious tilted position where you're hanging on – looking straight down – and waiting for the track to connect will be a signature moment our fans will love. It's a first-of-its kind for Cedar Point and we're thrilled to bring it to our guests."

With the addition of Siren's Curse, Cedar Point will have 19 coasters in its lineup.

Cedar Point also recently launched the Top Thrill 2 coaster, which replaced the original Top Thrill coaster, also known as The Dragster.

In May, a week after opening, the Top Thrill 2 coaster experienced an "extended closure" to undergo mechanical modifications.