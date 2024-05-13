Cedar Point's new Top Thrill 2 undergoing "extended closure" a week after opening to the public

(CBS DETROIT) - The new Top Thrill 2 roller coaster at Cedar Point is experiencing an "extended closure" for mechanical modifications just a week after it officially opened to the public.

Cedar Point announced the closure on social media Sunday morning and said the ride's manufacturer, Zamperla, will make the mechanical updates.

After that, Zamperla's maintenance and operations team and Cedar Point's third-party ride inspection partner will review the modifications before reopening the ride.

In the announcement, Cedar Point said they couldn't confirm a reopening date.

This comes after the park debuted the Top Thrill 2 just over a week ago, officially opening it to the public on May 4.

"We know our guests are excited to experience this incredible roller coaster, and we share your disappointment that we are not able to operate it this weekend," the amusement park said. "We will do everything possible to reopen Top Thrill 2 as soon as we are confident we can deliver the ride experience that our guests deserve."

The Top Thrill 2 coaster replaced the original Top Thrill ride, also known as The Dragster. The ride features three launches, including one that sends visitors in reverse at 101 mph.