VIDEO: Cedar Point completes 420-foot tower on new Top Thrill 2 coaster

(CBS DETROIT) - Cedar Point released a video on the construction of the 420-foot vertical spike tower on the Top Thrill 2 ride.

Construction of new 420-foot-tall tower on Top Thrill 2 Courtesy of Cedar Point

The Top Thrill 2 was announced earlier this year and will replace the original Top Thrill ride, also known as The Dragster.

The new tower joins the existing "top hat" tower, according to the amusement park. Now, the park has two 420-foot-tall coaster towers.

Cedar Point officials say the final part of the coaster, a section of red steel track, was secured into place on Sunday, Dec. 3, completing the track work.

Top Thrill 2 Courtesy of Cedar Point

The Top Thrill 2 is set to debut in 2024 and will feature three launches, including a launch that sends visitors in reverse at 101 mph. In addition, it will feature high-performance racing vehicle seats and the ride will peak at 120 mph.

For the latest updates on the Top Thrill 2, guests can visit Cedar Point's website.