Cedar Point announces new "Top Thrill 2" coaster

(CBS DETROIT) - Cedar Point has announced its newest roller coaster, which will make its debut at the amusement park in 2024.

The ride, the Top Thrill 2, will replace the original Top Thrill ride, also known as The Dragster.

The new coaster will be the world's tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster, a coaster is any coaster that eclipses 400 feet.

The ride will feature high-performance racing vehicle seats and each train will include open-air seating. It will peak at 120 miles per hour and feature two, 420-foot-tall track towers.

The Dragster only had one tower, and in addition to adding a second tower, the new coaster will have three launches, and upgrade from The Dragster's one.

One of the three is a backward launch, which will reach 101 mph.

"Top Thrill 2 will be the boldest and most advanced roller coaster Cedar Point has ever introduced. It's another one-of-a-kind that could only be built at Cedar Point," said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. "Our stamp on the industry is in roller coaster innovation, and today, that's solidified as we redefine the strata coaster into a mega-thrill that our guests will come from far and wide to experience."

Access to Top Thrill 2 will be available through purchasing a 2024 Gold Pass. For additional information and to stay up-to-date on the project, vist here.