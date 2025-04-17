Driver charged with weapon violation after loaded handgun found in vehicle

Child falls from apartment window; Novi public safety bond proposal; and more top stories

Child falls from apartment window; Novi public safety bond proposal; and more top stories

Child falls from apartment window; Novi public safety bond proposal; and more top stories

A loaded handgun was found in a vehicle when officers in Shelby Township, Michigan, did a traffic stop, resulting in a criminal charge.

A court hearing took place Wednesday in 41-A District Court relating to the Feb. 22 traffic stop at Van Dyke Road and 22 Mile Road, the Shelby Township Police Department said in its press release. John Nova II, identified in the police report as the driver, was arraigned on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Shelby Township Police related that the officer asked during the traffic stop if there were any weapons in the vehicle; but the driver looked away and refused to answer. Both he and the passenger were told to step out of the vehicle, after which officers found a 9mm handgun with one round loaded in the chamber.

Police learned there were outstanding warrants for the arrest of both individuals; and that the driver did not have a CCW license.