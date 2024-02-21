CBS Detroit NEXT Weather meteorologist Kylee Miller designated as a Certified Digital Meteorologist

(CBS DETROIT) - NEXT Weather meteorologist Kylee Miller has been designated as a Certified Digital Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society.

The Certified Digital Meteorologist (CDM) is a new seal created by the American Meteorological Society. Kylee is among the first to earn this honor and is the first female to be named a Certified Digital Meteorologist.

The goal of the CDM program is to certify that the meteorologist meets specific educational criteria and has passed rigorous testing in their knowledge and communication of meteorology to be an effective and trusted meteorologist on all digital platforms.

How did Kylee earn this seal of approval?

There are many steps, but first, there is a knowledge check to ensure the person has a full meteorology degree. After the AMS verifies, a proctored multiple-choice closed-note test must be passed with a certain percentage. Once the testing is complete, applicants will receive instructions on submitting work samples for review by the AMS Board of Digital Meteorologists. The assigned panelist will then judge the work; if the weather submissions pass, the seal is earned.

"It is an incredible honor to be sealed as a Certified Digital Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society," Miller said. "It was worth all the hard work I put into studying and submitting weathercasts, which I am proud of every day, whether it's on-air or online. There are many weather enthusiasts on the internet, and this seal helps us stand out and gain assurance with the public so they know this means you can trust the forecast because it comes from a reliable source."