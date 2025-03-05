Catholics mark Ash Wednesday in Metro Detroit amid Pope Francis' health crisis

As millions of Catholics around the world and in Detroit begin the Lenten season, concerns over Pope Francis' health linger.

"It's a time to reflect on how we're living our lives as human beings and our relationship with God," said parishioner Marco DeCapite.

The pontiff has been in the hospital since Valentine's Day, dealing with double pneumonia and other respiratory issues.

While he skipped Ash Wednesday services in Rome, parishioners and clergy alike are honoring the 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church as they begin the next 40 days of service.

"To be in the hospital for three weeks is a very terrible ordeal, one that takes a long time to get back from so we have to sustain him with our prayers," said Archbishop Allen Vigneron.

This mass also marked Vigneron's last Ash Wednesday service as the leader of the archdiocese in Detroit. His successor, Edward J. Weisenburger, will take over Michigan's largest Catholic diocese later this month.

"I think he's going to find a people of God that are alive with the faith and ready to follow his lead in this new chapter in our life," said Vigneron.

As the Catholic community in Detroit prepares for this transition, parishioners say they hope the pontiff's health continues to improve and send him praise and strength through this Lenten season.

Vatican leaders say the pope has started physical therapy and remains in critical but stable condition.