Pope Francis being hospitalized for bronchitis and testing, Vatican says

Pope Francis was to be hospitalized to treat bronchitis and undergo some necessary diagnostic tests, the Vatican said Friday, confirming the latest issues with the 88-year-old's pontiff's health. A spokesperson said he was expected to be there for "a few days."

Francis was diagnosed with bronchitis last Thursday, but has continued to hold daily audiences in his Vatican hotel suite, attended his general audience Wednesday and even presided at an outdoor Mass on Sunday. He has, however, handed off his speeches for an aide to read aloud, saying he was having trouble breathing.

Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has long battled health problems, especially long bouts of acute bronchitis in winter. He uses a wheelchair, walker or cane when moving around his apartment and recently fell twice, hurting his arm and chin.

Ever since his diagnosis, Francis has appeared bloated, an indication the medication he was taking to treat the lung infection was making him retain water.

Francis is being hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he was last hospitalized in June 2023 to have surgery to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in the abdominal wall. A few months before that, he spent three days in the hospital to receive intravenous antibiotics for a respiratory infection.

A Vatican statement said Francis would be admitted at the end of his Friday audiences. In addition to regular Vatican officials, the pope met Friday morning with the Slovak prime minister, Robert Fico, and the head of CNN, Mark Thompson.

"This morning, at the end of the audiences, Pope Francis will be admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue in a hospital setting treatment for bronchitis that is still ongoing," the statement said.

The Vatican didn't provide details of the duration of Francis' hospitalization or what would come of his scheduled events. He has a busy weekend agenda with another special Holy Year event planned, this time honoring artists. On the calendar is an audience with artists Saturday, a Mass on Sunday and a trip to Rome's famed Cinecitta studios on Monday.

The Vatican announcement, delivered ahead of Francis' hospitalization, came in sharp contrast to the 2023 hospitalization for bronchitis that caused confusion.

Initially, the Vatican had said he had gone in for scheduled tests, but the pontiff later revealed he had felt pain in his chest and was rushed to the hospital where bronchitis was diagnosed. He was put on intravenous antibiotics and was released April 1, quipping as he left that he was "still alive."

Francis spent 10 days at the same hospital in July 2021 following intestinal surgery for a bowel narrowing.

