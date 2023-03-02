Watch CBS News
Catching up with Tigers legend Willie Horton

By Ronnie Duncan

LAKELAND, Fla. (CBS DETROIT) - Willie Horton was a fixture for the Detroit Tigers from 1963-1977, helping lead Detroit to the 1968 World Series title. 

Horton, 80, spent 18 seasons in the American League, appearing for six teams, while making four All-Star game appearances (1965, 1968, 1970, 1973) for the Tigers. Hortons No. 23 jersey was retired by the Tigers in 2000. 

CBS News Detroit sports anchor Ronnie Duncan caught up with Horton in Lakeland, Florida on Wednesday during Detroit's spring training game with the Pittsburgh Pirates. 

