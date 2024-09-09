Businesses taking advantage of Detroit Lions' success: "When the Lions win, the vibe is amazing"

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Lions' hype continues around the city, country and state. The boys in Honolulu Blue started off the new season with a 1-0 record after a 26-20 win against the Los Angeles Rams.

Businesses all around Metro Detroit are capitalizing on the Lion's success. Several are offering promotional deals, whether it's with food or apparel, and it's working.

Visit Detroit, which leads the way in helping grow the Motor City, said businesses need to take advantage of the Lions' success.

"The great news is the Lions won, and that's No. 1," said Savvy Sliders owner-operator Shelby Wolok.

No. 2 is that if they keep winning, they'll have a better shot at snagging their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

Wolok knows this will help their bottom dollar.

"When the Lions win, the vibe is amazing," said Wolok. "I think, in general, the vibe here is great, customers are awesome, we are very friendly, but when those Lions win, we know how Michigan is, and Detroit is. We are a sports city and we are trying to show everyone we are showing the fun back to them."

It's the business of winning, and an NFL franchise greatly affects the city it represents.

"It shouldn't matter how good or bad your NFL football team is, but in the national perception of your city, it matters," said president of Visit Detroit Claude Molinari. "The fact the Lions have been doing so well really helps raise the positive image of the city."

Visit Detroit's mission is to bring the world to Detroit and vice versa, and the Lions play a massive role in this.

Molinari said restaurants and hotels do anywhere from 10% to 25% more revenue when success is happening.

Several establishments around Detroit and the metro are cashing in on the success of the Lions, and if they aren't, Molinari said they need to hop aboard the Dan Campbell train.

"I would extend hours," said Molinari. "I would add personnel to the shifts. That way when they come, they have a great experience and are treated with rapid service. We really just need to stay awesome because the word is out now that Detroit is really doing a great job. We have so many great restaurants, great retail outlets, so many things coming online it just adds to that atmosphere, and we continue to rise."