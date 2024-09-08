Watch CBS News
Montgomery's touchdown run in OT lifts Detroit Lions to 26-20 win over Los Angeles Rams

David Montgomery's 1-yard touchdown run in overtime lifted the Detroit Lions to a 26-20 win over the Matthew Stafford-led Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night in a rematch of their NFC wild-card game.

The Lions lost a two-touchdown lead in the third quarter but extended the game with Jake Bates' tying 32-yard field goal in the final minute of regulation.

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrates his one-yard touchdown run against the Los Angeles Rams during overtime in an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. David Dermer / AP

Detroit won the coin flip and took advantage of having the ball, gaining at least 9 yards on its first four plays in overtime to set up Montgomery's winning score.

The Rams were in a position to spoil Detroit's season-opening party when Stafford threw a go-ahead, 9-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter.

They just couldn't make enough plays on both sides of the ball to hold on for the win.

Los Angeles put up quite a fight despite losing Pro Bowl receiver Puka Nacua and two linemen on its banged-up line.

The Lions had a 17-3 lead in the third quarter after Jared Goff threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams. They lost the comfortable cushion because their former star quarterback picked them apart and their current one threw an interception early in the fourth.

