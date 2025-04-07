Bullet goes through window at Loyola High School chapel in Detroit

Three bodies found inside burned car in Detroit, woman found dead in home and more top stories

No students were injured after a bullet went through a window Monday morning at Loyola High School in Detroit, school officials said.

Deborale Richardson-Phillips, president of the school, said the incident shortly before the school's scheduled morning prayer. Students were taken to the gym and were allowed to leave with their parents or guardians.

Students who drove to school were released with parental consent.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will keep you informed with any updates as they become available. Please join us in prayer for the continued safety of our entire school community," Richardson-Phillips said in a statement.

Police are investigating the incident.