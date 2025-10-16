Building owner heads to trial in deadly 2024 Clinton Township explosion

A man will stand trial on a charge of involuntary manslaughter relating to a fatal industrial building fire and related explosions in Clinton Township, Michigan.

The decision over the felony charge against Noor Noel Kestou, 33, of Commerce, was made after a preliminary exam ended Thursday after four days of proceedings in Clinton Township's 41-B District Court, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said.

The case now goes to Macomb County Third Circuit Court for the next round of proceedings, with arraignment set for Nov. 3. Kestou first appeared in court on the charge in April 2024.

"The court's decision to bind this defendant over on an involuntary manslaughter charge reflects the seriousness of the evidence gathered to date," Lucido said.

The March 4, 2024, explosion in Clinton Township resulted in the death of 19-year-old Turner Salter of Clinton Township. Prosecutors allege that a building owned and operated by Kestou caught fire, with thousands of nitrous oxide and butane canisters stored in the building. One of the nitrous oxide cans struck Salter.

Nearby residents were urged to stay inside in response to the repeated explosions. Debris from the fire was found as far as two miles away from the scene.

Amid the chaos, flying debris struck Salter in the head, killing him. He was about a quarter-mile away from the scene.

A firefighter was also treated at a hospital for injuries sustained during the industrial fire.

The above video originally aired on April 25, 2024.