Clinton Township community remembers teen killed in explosion

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As crews continue to clean up the site where multiple explosions and fire took place at a vaping supplier Monday night, the community continues to grieve the loss of 19-year-old Turner Salter, who was killed a quarter mile from the scene after being struck in the head by flying debris.

"It was devastating for sure. You feel for the family, you feel for the church, you feel for the community," said Faith Baptist Church Senior Pastor Tim Berlin.

Pictured is 19-year-old Turner Salter, who was tragically killed after being struck in the head by flying debris during an explosion and fire Monday night in Clinton Township.

Berlin first met Salter when he was 6 years old. He tells CBS News Detroit that Salter became an admirable teenager through the years.

"He was just a really good kid and just a great guy to be around," Berlin stated.

Berlin says Salter was kind, diligent with any task he was given, and the person who would take the shirt off his back to help anyone in need.

"His two great assets was that he was dependable and he was responsible…and so if you gave him a job to do like he worked in our sound/audio/video department if you gave him a job to do, you knew it would be done. I think that was true at work, that was true here at church, and it was true at home," Berlin stated.

Though his life ended abruptly, he's remembered as a young man devoted to his faith.

"He put his faith and trust in Christ, and he knew he was on his way to heaven. And so, what I would want the community to know is … nobody expects to die, and it always comes to some degree as a shock … and he was ready. And that's what is the only place we find comfort is knowing that he is with his savior," said Berlin.

His death, Berlin says, has crippled the community, but it's a time support is needed the most.

Photographed is Faith Baptist Church Senior Pastor Tim Berlin. CBS Detroit

"When you pastor the same church for a while, you have the joys of being able to experience the highlights of life with people and going through the most tragic times with them, and this would certainly be one of those most tragic times. This has affected our church. It's affected our community, and I think everyone needs to realize this is something we share together," Berlin said.

Faith Baptist Church has set up a fund on its website for anyone who would like to donate to the Salter family during this difficult time.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido says the investigation into what caused the explosion is still on hold until the fire is completely out and fire investigators are able to inspect the scene. At this time, no charges have been filed.