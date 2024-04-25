Metro Detroit building owner charged with manslaughter in Clinton Township explosion

(CBS DETROIT) - A building owner is charged with manslaughter in connection with a massive explosion in Clinton Township that resulted in a man's death.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Noor Kestou, 31, of Commerce, was arraigned in the 41B District Court and received a $500,000 cash/surety bond. He must wear a GPS tether, surrender his passport, not leave the state or have weapons if released.

A 19-year-old man died from injuries he sustained after he was hit in the head by a piece of shrapnel. A firefighter was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Officials say a building operated by Kestou exploded on March 4 due to thousands of nitrous oxide and butane cans that were stored inside. As a result, the explosion caused several canisters to propel. One of the nitrous oxide cans struck the 19-year-old victim.

"Our hearts ache for the family and loved ones of the young man whose life was tragically cut short by this devastating explosion. We are steadfast in our commitment to pursuing justice and holding the individual accountable for their actions," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a news release.

Clinton Township officials said an investigation into the explosion was completed.

Ketsou is scheduled for a probable cause hearing on May 7.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. on Friday.