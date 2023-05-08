Brighton bike ride honors Metro Detroit Man killed by a distracted driver

Family and friends gather for the Do it for Dan memorial bike ride at Island Lake Park AJ Walker/CBS Detroit

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A bike ride to honor a man who was killed by a distracted driver was held at Island Lake State Park in Brighton.

The Do It for Dan Memorial Ride brought out friends and family who gathered to raise awareness about distracted driving.

On this beautiful day, those who knew and remembered Dan Horal got set to ride through Island Lake Park for their beloved friend, and family member. It was a place that he loved to visit.

"Dan was my older brother. He and I, we used to ride hundreds of miles together every summer on our bicycles here in Island Lake Park in Kensington," said Bill Horal, Dan Horal's brother.

Those bike rides with family would tragically end in May of 2019 after a distracted driver hit him and ended his life.

"A man texting made a left-hand turn right into my brother," said Bill Horal. "He had just started his ride and the guy wasn't even aware he hit him."

Dan Horal's loved ones are determined to make sure his legacy lives on. The Do It for Dan memorial bike ride doesn't just commemorate his life, it raises money for scholarships and awareness for distracted driving.

Dan's sister Jane was among the many in attendance feeling a deep loss. She is now turning her pain to advocating for tougher distracted driving laws.

"Until something like this happens to you, you have no idea," said Jane Horal. "And again we just want to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone. Even the person that hit Dan, didn't set out to do that that day."

Although it's important for drivers to pay attention to the road, many people just don't do it.

"Unfortunately, too many people suffer because of it," said Bill Horal.

"That is where hands-free Michigan, I believe if those laws were in place, maybe Dan would be here today," added Jane Horal.