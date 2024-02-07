Jennifer Crumbley conviction: What to know about involuntary manslaughter charge and sentencing

(CBS DETROIT) - After a week-long trial and hours of deliberation, Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, was convicted on Tuesday of four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Crumbley, as well as her husband, James Crumbley, were accused of not taking action to help their son when notified of his behavior before the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting that killed four people and injured seven others.

Crumbley is the first parent in the United States to go on trial in a mass school shooting carried out by their child, which experts say is setting a precedent for future cases.

What to know about involuntary manslaughter charge

Jennifer Crumbley was charged with involuntary manslaughter for each of the four students who were killed in the shooting.

According to the Michigan Penal Code, manslaughter comes with a sentence of up to 15 years in state prison, a fine of no more than $7,500, or both. The sentencing is at the discretion of the court.

Sentencing for each charge regarding Jennifer Crumbley's conviction is expected to be served concurrently.

When is sentencing?

Jennifer Crumbley is scheduled to be sentenced on April 9, while her husband is scheduled for trial on March 5 for the same charges.

He is accused of not getting his son the necessary help for his mental health needs and of purchasing the gun that was used in the shooting.

According to sentencing guidelines, a sentence must consider the defendant's criminal history and "the seriousness of the circumstances surrounding the offense and the offender."

In the meantime, a gag order is in place until the end of James Crumbley's trial. With the gag order, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says she is unable to comment on the case.

Oakland County Sheriff to victims' families: "You have my unwavering support"

Following the conviction, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard offered support to the victims' families. Bouchard's department was the first to respond to the shooting on Nov. 30, 2021.

"My first thoughts today are with the families of the victims and the community so terribly impacted by this tragedy. You have my unwavering support. I know that this is not just a re-opening of a wound. It is tearing wider a wound that has yet to heal. Each time my staff re-lives that terrible day in that school through their testimony, I can see the burden in their faces," he said.

"I applaud the jury that plowed new ground with this verdict today. If among a parent's first thoughts when you hear word there is an active shooter at your child's school isn't to wonder if my child is hurt but is my son the gunman. That tells me you saw the signs and did nothing. Accountability and responsibility matter. There is ongoing help and support for the community not just through the Sheriff's Office, but through the Oxford Resiliency Center. Reach out."

Families who had a child attend the school or currently have a student there say the verdict is a relief but another step in the legal process.

One parent said while the conversations with his family don't come up like they once did, it feels like a band-aid gets ripped off every time he sees "Oxford" resurface in the headlines.

"We don't talk about it much anymore. We feel like we are covering a lot of the same ground and having the same conversation over and over, and it gets tiring. It gets mentally and sometimes physically tiring," said George Stoffan