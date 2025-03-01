Boy arrested after armed carjacking and police chase in Wayne County, authorities say

Hazel Park student arrested after gun found at school; I-696 closure delayed; and more top stories

A boy is in custody after an alleged armed carjacking and police chase in Wayne County Thursday night.

The Wayne Police Department says officers responded to a report of an armed carjacking around 10 p.m. Authorities say a Mitsubishi Outlander was stolen at gunpoint.

Responding officers spotted the Mitsubishi on Annapolis Street near Venoy Road and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the boy continued driving, police say.

The boy stopped around one block east on Columbus Street, near Annapolis Street, after a short police pursuit. He and another boy riding in the Mitsubishi then ran from the vehicle.

Police say officers chased the boys on foot for a short time. The boy driving the Mitsubishi was taken into custody and placed at the Wayne County Juvenile Facility.

The boy passenger was not taken into custody.

No one was injured.

It's unknown if charges will be filed.