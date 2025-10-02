Boil water advisory remains in effect for Wixom; lifted for Walled Lake, Commerce Township

Wixom is the only Southeast Michigan community remaining under a boil water advisory in the aftermath of a transmission line break on 14 Mile Road.

The Great Lakes Water Authority, which handles much of the water service in the region and owns the 42-inch line that broke, gave that update to county officials Thursday morning, a week after the water main break that caused significant disruptions for Oakland County residents. Multiple communities were affected by low water pressure, no water, and a series of boil water advisories whose duration varied throughout the restoration process.

The boil water advisories ended Thursday morning for Commerce Township and Walled Lake, GWLA said. Novi's advisory was previously lifted. But Wixom is still under a boil water advisory.

As the restoration process continues, residents of Commerce Township, Novi, Walled Lake and Wixom are asked to limit outdoor water usage until Great Lakes Water Authority is done with repairs.

Those who have been cleared to use the municipal water after a boil water advisory should turn on the faucets and run water through the pipes for a few minutes to flush the lines. Any automatic ice makers should be run through the cycle with the initial ice thrown out before using the ice maker for consumption.

Additional instructions and details are on the Oakland County government website.

The above video aired in the morning of Oct. 2, before this update was given.