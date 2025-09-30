Boil water advisory lifted for Novi, city officials ask residents to flush water lines

A boil water advisory was lifted for the City of Novi on Tuesday morning.

Officials are asking residents to turn off their irrigation systems and check their home appliances as routine household use resumes.

The water woes started Thursday, when a Great Lakes Water Authority 42-inch water transmission line broke on 14 Mile Road in Novi. Multiple communities were affected by low water pressure, no water, and a series of boil water advisories whose duration varied throughout the restoration process. For example, boil water advisories continue until further notice in the communities of Wixom, Commerce Township and Walled Lake.

Because of the continuing utility repair work, 14 Mile Road between Welch and M-5 remains closed to through traffic.

Water service has been generally restored in the city, Novi officials said, but with a bypass method, and the transmission line itself will remain under repair for a few more days. The bypass lines serve multiple senior living communities and Henry Ford Providence Hospital, the city said.

"It is imperative that we continue to conserve water usage until we are back to normal operation on the 42" water main. Please TURN OFF irrigation systems until further notice, unless you are supplied by a well. This will help ensure that we do not lose water pressure while repairs are still being made," Novi officials said.

The city also shared tips from Oakland County Health Division, urging residents to follow these home maintenance steps:

Run hot water through all faucets for at least 15 minutes to clear hot water heaters and pipes of untreated water.

After the hot water pipes are flushed, run any dishwashers one time empty with the hottest or sanitize cycle.

Run water softeners through a full flush or regeneration cycle.

Replace water filters that may be used in refrigerators, water pitchers and elsewhere in the house.

Discard any water that remains in humidifiers and medical devices, and sanitize and clean those items before resuming use with fresh water.

