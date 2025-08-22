Body of man found in Oakland County's Pine Lake identified

Oakland County officials have identified the body of a man who was pulled from a West Bloomfield Township lake in July.

The man's body was found floating in Pine Lake on the evening of July 29.

On Friday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the man was identified as 30-year-old Alfonce Capone Friday, of Southfield. Friday was last seen alive around 11 p.m. on July 27 by his mother when he left the apartment they shared, authorities said.

Friday's mother submitted a missing person report with Southfield police on Aug. 13, according to deputies. After learning of the report the next day, investigators asked Friday's mother to bring her son's personal items for DNA testing. The woman told investigators that her son took all of his personal items with him, but investigators were able to locate some items, including a lotion bottle, which was submitted for DNA testing.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Forensic Laboratory identified the body on Thursday.

The sheriff's office and Southfield police are investigating Friday's death. Autopsy results are pending to confirm the manner of death.

Anyone who may have seen Friday between July 27 and July 29 is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4940.