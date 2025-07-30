Body of man found in Oakland County's Pine Lake, deputies seeking information on identity

The body of a man was discovered Tuesday evening in Pine Lake in Oakland County, Michigan, local deputies report.

Officers do not yet know who he was, as no identification was found on him.

Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team, along with the Special Investigations Unit, were called to the Pine Lake scene in West Bloomfield Township shortly after 8:30 p.m. Access to Pine Lake Road in that area was blocked off for the recovery and initial investigation.

The victim was 6 feet tall and weighed about 140 pounds. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black jogging pants and size 10 black athletic shoes.

There were no reports of a missing person in the area that matched the description.

Deputies ask that anyone who might be able to provide his identity or information on the circumstances of his death call the sheriff's office at 248-858-4950.