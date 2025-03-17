Two bodies found in Detroit home identified as police search for answers

Two people who were found dead in the basement of a Detroit home have been identified, according to police.

The bodies of 60-year-old Dwayne Pinkston and 68-year-old Barbara Jackson were found last Tuesday inside a home in the 8700 block of Desoto Street.

Police say a woman who lived at the home told investigators that she left and returned about an hour later and discovered that the front door was locked. She told officers that she had to climb through the window to get in and that's when she saw one of the bodies at the bottom of the basement steps, according to Detroit police.

After the woman called 911, responding officers checked the basement and found the second body.

On Monday, the Detroit Police Department released photos of the two victims in hopes of anyone to come forward with information.

Anyone who has information on the murders is asked to call the homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or on DetroitRewards.tv.

Pictured from left: Dwayne Pinkston, 60, and Barbara Jackson, 68. Both people were found dead inside a home in Detroit on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Detroit Police Department

The video above previously aired on March 12, 2025.