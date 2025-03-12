Watch CBS News
Two dead bodies found in home on DeSoto Street in Detroit

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A Detroit woman was startled to find a dead body in her home – and then Detroit Police Department found a second body. 

The report was made about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, when officers were called to the 8700 block of DeSoto Street for a deceased person, according to Detroit Police.  

The woman who lives there told police she had left the home for about an hour, but discovered the front door was locked when she returned. In order to get inside, she climbed into a window. 

That's when the resident saw a deceased woman at the basement steps.  

She backed off and called 911. When checking the home, officers then found a dead man in the basement. 

There is no motive at this time, no suspects in custody, and no vehicle information. 

Officers have been checking with neighbors to see if anyone heard or saw suspicious activity; and ask that anyone with information call the Detroit Police Department or send a tip via DetroitRewards.TV. 

