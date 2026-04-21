University of Michigan Regent Jordan Acker accused of making "lewd" comments in group chat

A University of Michigan Regent Jordan Acker is under fire after reportedly making comments in a group chat that officials call "disgusting" and "disturbing."

The Guardian, which was the first to report on the matter, reported that Acker made "obscene sexual comments about a Democratic strategist" in a Slack channel. Acker is also accused of making "lewd" comments about a female U of M student and a picture of her with her friends.

The Guardian said it received the messages days before the Michigan Democratic Party Endorsement Convention on Sunday, which announced nominees for key races, including the U of M Board of Regents. Acker did not receive the nomination and will not appear on the November ballot.

Acker, a partner at the Goodman Acker law firm, has not yet responded to CBS News Detroit's request for comment on Tuesday. He was elected to the U of M board in 2018, with his current term ending in 2027.

The Senate Committee on University Affairs called for Acker to resign if the allegations are proven true.

"The conduct described in this report is disgusting, a violation of trust and professional standards, and unbecoming of the high office to which Regent Acker has been elected," the committee said in a statement.

Regents Mark J. Bernstein and Michael J. Behm released a joint statement saying, "We immediately reported this matter and expect it to be investigated thoroughly, fairly, and expeditiously."

Acker was under the spotlight in May 2024 when he reported that pro-Palestinian protesters came to his home amid ongoing protests for campus investments in Israel.

In December 2024, he said that his home was vandalized and his car was spray-painted with pro-Palestinian graffiti. Acker, who is Jewish, shared photos on social media of his car and home, appearing to show the words "Divest" and "Free Palestine" spray-painted on the car.

Additionally, Acker's law office in Southfield was vandalized that summer.