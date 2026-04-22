University of Michigan hires law firm to investigate Regent Jordan Acker over alleged comments

An independent investigation is underway into University of Michigan Regent Jordan Acker over alleged "lewd" comments made in a group chat, the university said on Wednesday.

U of M hired New York-based firm Patterson Belknap to conduct the investigation. This comes after The Guardian reported that Acker allegedly made comments about a Democratic strategist and a female U of M student in a Slack channel.

The report comes as Acker did not receive a nomination by the Michigan Democratic Party for the upcoming midterm. Without the nomination, Acker will not appear on the November ballot for a chance at reelection.

U of M says anyone with information on the matter can email UMconcerns@pbwt.com or call 212-336-2083.

Derek Peterson, chair of the U of M Faculty Senate, calls the alleged messages an embarrassment to the university.

"If he sold out our students' right to privacy for the benefit of making his friends laugh, it's a real breach of faith, and he should resign," said Peterson. "It's not entirely a surprise to me he's probably the most online, most active member of the university's administration."

In a statement, the Senate Advisory Committee on University Affairs called for Acker to resign if the allegations are proven true.

"The conduct described in this report is disgusting, a violation of trust and professional standards, and unbecoming of the high office to which Regent Acker has been elected," the committee said in a statement.

Peterson said, "We don't know if these latest reports are true. Regent Acker denies that he acted in the way The Guardian has reported, but if the reports are true, it's the latest in a string of embarrassing episodes."

The university declined an interview on Wednesday. CBS News Detroit also reached out to Acker and his lawyer, but didn't hear back.

"If nothing else, regents ought to act in the interest of our students, in whose interest this whole institution is set up to serve. Regent Acker's reported behavior, if it's true, is a real disappointment," Peterson said.