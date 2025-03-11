Road work slated near approach to Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron

Charges pending in hyperbaric chamber explosion; Gilchrist runs for governor; and more top stories

The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced an open house to present plans for improvements leading to the Blue Water Bridge entrance plaza in Port Huron.

The open house is scheduled for 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the MDOT Blue Water Bridge Annex, 2127 11th Ave., Port Huron.

Work is scheduled to begin this spring on a project that includes:

Relocating the eastbound I-94/I-69 exit to M-25 (Pine Grove Avenue).

Reconfiguring the 10th Avenue/Pine Grove Avenue intersection.

Rebuilding eastbound I-94/I-69 at the MDOT maintenance facility location.

Installing of noise walls along the eastbound I-94/I-69 exit to Pine Grove Avenue as well as along the Garfield Street on ramp to westbound I-94/I-69 Business Loop south to the Black River Bridge.

The Blue Water Bridge is a major international crossing, spanning the St. Clair River between the U.S. and Canada with toll payment and inspection plazas on each side. The original bridge span was built in 1938, the second opened in 1997, for a total six lanes of traffic between Port Huron in Michigan and Port Edward in Ontario.