Detroit nonprofit seeks volunteers to tune up bikes for kids in need

A Southeast Michigan nonprofit is asking for the public's help in fixing up bikes to give away thousands of bikes to kids.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Detroit held a bike collection event on Saturday at 11 different locations across the metro. They're now looking for volunteers to help refurbish the two-wheeled vehicles.

Dozens of bikes are lined up in Royal Oak, Michigan, on Sept. 27, 2025, as part of a collection event organized by the nonprofit Free Bikes 4 Kidz Detroit. CBS News Detroit

"It's a wonderful feeling," Bob Barns, executive director of Free Bikes For Kidz Detroit said. "It's very gratifying to see a child get a bike who maybe has never had a bike before. But also, as gratifying as we feel, it's way more, you're happy for the child. That child has now got the joy, the freedom, the independence of having a bicycle that, maybe, some people take for granted."

Anyone can volunteer between Monday and Dec. 4 to help refurbish bicycles. Click here to sign up for a shift and learn more about how to donate.